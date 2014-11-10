Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1300: release to service (RTS)

RA covering the need for the RTS, its contents, defining the as flown configuration, limitations and the RTS recommendation.

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

RA 1300: release to service

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 182KB, 24 pages

The release to service (RTS) template

MS Word Document, 80.6KB

The release to service (RTS) template (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 220KB, 25 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
  1. Release to service template published.
  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/26.
  3. Issue 2 been published under NAA 15/34.
  4. First published.