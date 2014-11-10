Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1345: the airborne equipment release certificate

RA covering the carriage and dispatch of airborne equipment its documentation and the interaction with aircraft.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 1345: the airborne equipment release certificate

Generic template for an airborne equipment release certificate

Generic template for an airborne equipment release certificate (open format)

Compendium of airborne equipment release certificate acknowledgement sheet

Compendium of airborne equipment release certificate acknowledgement sheet (open format)

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Generic template for an airborne equipment release certificate (AERC) and compendium of AERC acknowledgement sheet published.
  2. First published.