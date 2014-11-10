Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1345: the airborne equipment release certificate
RA covering the carriage and dispatch of airborne equipment its documentation and the interaction with aircraft.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
- Generic template for an airborne equipment release certificate (AERC) and compendium of AERC acknowledgement sheet published.
- First published.