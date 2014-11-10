Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1123: certificate of usage for military registered civil owned aircraft
RA covering the requirement for civil owned military registered aircraft to have a certificate of usage.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 24 June 2019 + show all updates
- Certificate of usage as a military-registered civil-owned aircraft template has been updated to version 2 under NAA 19/16.
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/27.
- Certificate of usage as a military registered civil owned aircraft and usage and configuration assessment form published.
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/26.
- First published.