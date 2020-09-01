Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1164: transfer of UK military registered air systems

RA covering the transfer of Air Systems within the Defence Air Environment, accompanied by a MAA Form for aircraft allotment.

Published 1 September 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

RA 1164: Transfer of UK Military Registered Air Systems

Ref: Initial Issue PDF, 106KB, 6 pages

Allotment Order Template

MS Word Document, 37.1KB

Allotment Order Template

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 59.6KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 1 September 2020

Related content