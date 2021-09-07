Correspondence

PM letter to the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson writes to the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland on the new health and social care reform.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, HM Treasury, Department of Health and Social Care, The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Published
7 September 2021

Documents

Letter from the Prime Minister to the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland

PDF, 142KB, 2 pages

Details

Prime Minister Boris Johnson writes to the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland on the new health and social care reform.

Published 7 September 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do