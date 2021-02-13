COVID-19 vaccination uptake plan
Sets out the government's approach to making sure that as many people as possible take up the offer of vaccination.
This plan sets out the government’s approach to making sure everyone has the opportunity to get vaccinated, the information they need to make an informed decision, and that no one is left behind.
The plan emphasises the importance of partnership working and national approaches to enable and support local experts and tackle the barriers that some communities face in taking up the offer of a vaccine.