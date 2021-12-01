People at the Heart of Care: adult social care reform white paper
This white paper sets out a 10-year vision for adult social care and provides information on funded proposals that we will implement over the next 3 years.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
On 7 September 2021, the Prime Minister announced £5.4 billion for adult social care reform over the next 3 years. At the Autumn Spending Review 2021, it was confirmed that £1.7 billion of this funding would be for major improvements across the adult social care system.
This white paper sets out how some of this money will be spent to begin to transform the adult social care system in England, such as new investments in:
- housing and home adaptations
- technology and digitisation
- workforce training and wellbeing support
- support for unpaid carers, and improved information and advice
- innovation and improvement
Together, these measures aim to put people at the heart of social care and move us towards our 10-year reform vision.
You can learn more about the reforms, and how they will benefit you and your family by visiting the Transforming Social Care website.
Request an alternative accessible version
Additional accessible versions of this white paper – including an easy read, Braille, British Sign Language and audio version – will be available shortly.
If you would like access to an alternative version, please contact asc.engagement@dhsc.gov.uk.