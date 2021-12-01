People at the Heart of Care: adult social care reform white paper

On 7 September 2021, the Prime Minister announced £5.4 billion for adult social care reform over the next 3 years. At the Autumn Spending Review 2021, it was confirmed that £1.7 billion of this funding would be for major improvements across the adult social care system.

This white paper sets out how some of this money will be spent to begin to transform the adult social care system in England, such as new investments in:

housing and home adaptations

technology and digitisation

workforce training and wellbeing support

support for unpaid carers, and improved information and advice

innovation and improvement

Together, these measures aim to put people at the heart of social care and move us towards our 10-year reform vision.

You can learn more about the reforms, and how they will benefit you and your family by visiting the Transforming Social Care website.

Request an alternative accessible version

Additional accessible versions of this white paper – including an easy read, Braille, British Sign Language and audio version – will be available shortly.

If you would like access to an alternative version, please contact asc.engagement@dhsc.gov.uk.