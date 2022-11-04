Health and Care Act 2022: combined impact assessments

The Health and Care Bill was introduced to Parliament on 6 July 2021, following publication of the white paper Integration and innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all in February 2021.

The Health and Care Act received Royal Assent on 28 April 2022.

This primary legislation will build on the NHS’s own proposals for reform to make the health and care system less bureaucratic, more accountable and more integrated in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19).