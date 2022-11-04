Impact assessment

Health and Care Act 2022: combined impact assessments

Assessment of the impact of Health and Care Act 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
4 November 2022

Summary document and analysis of additional measures

Health and Care Act 2022 core measures impact assessment

Social care impact assessments

Virginity testing ban impact assessment

Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) impact assessment

Ban on hymenoplasty impact assessment

The Health and Care Bill was introduced to Parliament on 6 July 2021, following publication of the white paper Integration and innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all in February 2021.

The Health and Care Act received Royal Assent on 28 April 2022.

This primary legislation will build on the NHS’s own proposals for reform to make the health and care system less bureaucratic, more accountable and more integrated in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC) has rated these impact assessments as fit for purpose. Read the RPC opinion.

