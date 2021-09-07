Policy paper

Build Back Better: Our Plan for Health and Social Care

The government’s new plan for healthcare, adult social care, and our new funding plan.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, Cabinet Office, and Department of Health and Social Care
7 September 2021

Build Back Better: Our Plan for Health and Social Care

Build Back Better: Our Plan for Health and Social Care (web accessible version)

Build Back Better: Our Plan for Health and Social Care

This paper sets out the government’s new plan for health and social care.

It provides an overview of how this plan will tackle the electives backlog in the NHS and put the NHS on a sustainable footing. It sets out details of the plan for adult social care in England, including a cap on social care costs and how financial assistance will work for those without substantial assets. It covers wider support that the government will provide for the social care system, and how the government will improve the integration of health and social care. It explains the government’s plan to introduce a new Health and Social Care Levy.

This paper was laid in Parliament on 7 September 2021.

