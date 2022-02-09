Policy paper

Health and social care integration: joining up care for people, places and populations

This white paper sets out measures to make integrated health and social care a universal reality for everyone across England regardless of their condition and of where they live.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
9 February 2022

Applies to England

Details

This white paper is part of the government’s commitment to transform the delivery of care in England following the Prime Minister’s announcement on reforms for health and social care through the Build Back Better: Our Plan for Health and Social Care.

It sets out plans to join up care for:

  • patients and service users
  • staff looking for ways to better support increasing numbers of people with care needs
  • organisations delivering these services to the local population

This white paper is part of a wider set of mutually reinforcing reforms:

It sets out measures needed to make integrated health and social care a universal reality for everyone across England regardless of their condition and to level up regardless of where they live.

Over the next few years work will continue with national and local partners to deliver the best outcomes on joined-up health and care for people. Alongside concerted action at a place level, this package of initiatives will help to improve integration between the health and social care workforce, leading to improved outcomes and better person-centred care.

