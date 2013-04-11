Guidance
NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care: public information leaflet
A guide for people who may be in need of ongoing care and support from health and social care professionals.
This leaflet provides information for people who may be in need of NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care as a result of disability, accident or illness. It explains the process used to determine whether somebody is eligible for care funded entirely by the NHS.
