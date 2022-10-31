Guidance

National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care (easy read)

Easy read version of the national framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care.

Department of Health and Social Care
31 October 2022

Applies to England

NHS care for people with long term health needs

The National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care was published in July 2022.

This is the easy read version for people with learning disabilities, family carers and anyone who helps a person with learning disabilities.

