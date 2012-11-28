National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care
This guidance sets out the principles and processes of the national framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care.
Applies to England
The updated ‘What is NHS continuing healthcare?’ easy read will be published in due course.
The national framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care sets out the principles and processes for deciding eligibility.
NHS continuing healthcare is an ongoing package of health and social care that is arranged and funded solely by the NHS where an individual is found to have a primary health need. Such care is provided to an individual aged 18 or over to meet needs that have arisen as a result of disability, accident or illness.
Last updated 30 May 2022 + show all updates
Updated the ‘National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care’ to reflect that from 1 July 2022, the statutory body with responsibility for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care will transfer from clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) to integrated care boards (ICBs) and add clearer statements of best practice in a number of areas such as hospital discharge and consent. Temporarily removed 'What is NHS continuing healthcare?' easy read while it is being updated.
The following documents have been taken off and moved onto individual new pages and added to the 'NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care' collection: 'NHS-funded nursing care practice guidance', 'NHS continuing healthcare checklist', 'NHS continuing healthcare decision support tool' and 'NHS continuing healthcare fast-track pathway tool'. The following documents have been moved onto a new page together: 'Delayed Discharges (Continuing Care) Directions 2013', 'Delayed Discharges (Continuing Care) (Amendment) Directions 2018'.
Removed public guidance document - this has been moved to the 'NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care: public information leaflet' page.
The following new documents have been added: 'Public guidance: NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care' and 'Delayed Discharges (Continuing Care) (Amendment) Directions 2018'. The following documents have been updated so that they can be filled in online: 'NHS continuing healthcare: checklist', 'NHS continuing healthcare: decision support tool' and 'NHS continuing healthcare: fast track pathway tool'. 'NHS-funded nursing care best practice guidance' has been updated to take into account legislative changes from the Care Act 2014, which preserves the existing boundary and limits of local authority responsibility for the provision of nursing and/or healthcare. The 2012 versions of the checklist, decision support tool, fast track pathway tool and 'National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS funded nursing care' documents have been removed.
'National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care (2018)' and 'NHS continuing healthcare: decision support tool (2018)' have been updated with information on the importance of consent to satisfy the common law duty of confidentiality. The equality analysis document has been removed and 'What is NHS continuing healthcare? Easy Read' has been updated to reflect the 2018 version of 'National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care'.
The ‘NHS continuing healthcare: decision support tool (from Oct 2018)’ document has been updated. Paragraphs 31 and 32 have been corrected to match the wording of the 2016 version of the decision support tool.
The delayed discharges (continuing care) directions 2013 have been added.
Added the following documents, which will be implemented on 1 October 2018: 'National framework for NHS continuing healthcare and NHS funded nursing care (from Oct 2018)' 'NHS continuing healthcare: checklist (from Oct 2018)' 'NHS continuing healthcare: decision support tool (from Oct 2018)' 'NHS continuing healthcare: fast track pathway tool (from Oct 2018)'
A question has been added to the decision support tool to find out if its completed while the individual concerned is in an acute hospital setting.
Added delayed discharges directions
National Framework for NHS Continuing Healthcare and NHS-funded Nursing Care (Revised November 2012): Equality Analysis document added.
First published.