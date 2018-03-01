Guidance

NHS continuing healthcare decision support tool

Supports application of the national framework for continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
1 March 2018
Last updated
30 May 2022 — See all updates

Supports practitioners in applying the national framework for continuing healthcare and NHS-funded nursing care.

The tool supports the making of consistent evidence-based recommendations and decisions on eligibility for NHS continuing healthcare. All staff using the tool need to be familiar with the principles of the national framework.

  1. Updated to reflect changes to the national framework in 2022. Equalities monitoring questions brought in line with the latest NHS England patient level data set (launched in April 2022).

  2. First published.

