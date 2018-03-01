Guidance

NHS continuing healthcare fast-track pathway tool

Identify individuals who need to be fast-tracked for immediate provision of NHS continuing healthcare

Department of Health and Social Care
1 March 2018
30 May 2022 — See all updates

Use this tool to identify individuals who need to be fast-tracked for immediate provision of NHS continuing healthcare due to a rapidly deteriorating condition that may be entering a terminal phase.

Published 1 March 2018
  1. Updated to reflect changes to the national framework in 2022. Equalities monitoring questions brought in line with the latest NHS England patient level data set (launched in April 2022).

  2. First published.

