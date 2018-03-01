NHS continuing healthcare fast-track pathway tool
Identify individuals who need to be fast-tracked for immediate provision of NHS continuing healthcare
Use this tool to identify individuals who need to be fast-tracked for immediate provision of NHS continuing healthcare due to a rapidly deteriorating condition that may be entering a terminal phase.
Last updated 30 May 2022
Updated to reflect changes to the national framework in 2022. Equalities monitoring questions brought in line with the latest NHS England patient level data set (launched in April 2022).
First published.