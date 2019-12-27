New Year Honours list 2020

This Honours List continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK. In total 1,097 people have received an award.

941 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level: 315 at BEM, 397 at MBE and 229 at OBE.

789 (72%) of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity.

556 women are recognised in the List, representing 51% of the total

9.1% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background

11% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)

3.3% of recipients identified as being LGBT+