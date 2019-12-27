Transparency data

New Year Honours list 2020

The full New Year Honours list for 2020 recognises the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.

Published 27 December 2019
From:
Cabinet Office, Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, and Home Office

Documents

New Year Honours 2020

PDF, 1.2MB, 140 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

New Year Honours 2020: the Foreign Secretary's overseas list, Order of St Michael and St George

PDF, 25KB, 1 page

New Year Honours 2020: the Foreign Secretary's overseas list, Order of the Bath, Order of the Companions of Honour and Order of the British Empire

PDF, 47.6KB, 6 pages

New Year Honours 2020: Foreign Secretary's overseas territories police medals

PDF, 32KB, 1 page

New Year Honours 2020: Foreign and Commonwealth Office press release

PDF, 222KB, 5 pages

New Year Honours 2020: police service list

PDF, 18.1KB, 2 pages

New Year Honours 2020: fire service list

PDF, 14.7KB, 1 page

New Year Honours 2020: ambulance service list

PDF, 14.8KB, 1 page

New Year Honours 2020: High Awards

PDF, 246KB, 28 pages

Details

This Honours List continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK. In total 1,097 people have received an award.

941 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level: 315 at BEM, 397 at MBE and 229 at OBE.

  • 789 (72%) of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity.
  • 556 women are recognised in the List, representing 51% of the total
  • 9.1% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background
  • 11% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)
  • 3.3% of recipients identified as being LGBT+

Read more about the New Year Honours 2020 or find out how to nominate someone for an award.

