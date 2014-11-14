Regulation

MAA regulatory notices (RN)

A regulatory notice will notify changes in structures, procedures or regulations, or provide operational or engineering information and guidance.

Documents

MAA/RN/2016/13 – The approved design changes certificate explained

PDF, 1.01MB, 22 pages

MAA/RN/2016/12 – Military type certificates explained

PDF, 1.05MB, 22 pages

MAA/RN/2016/11 – Use of existing certification evidence as credit towards demonstrating compliance with the military air systems certification process

PDF, 81KB

MAA/RN/2016/10: Review of RA 5600 Series and withdrawal of AP100E-01A, -01B, -02 and Def Stan 28-8

Ref: MAA/RN/2016/10 PDF, 25.8KB

MAA/RN/2016/09: Use of the European Military Airworthiness Certification Criteria (EMACC) Handbook

Ref: MAA/RN/2016/09 PDF, 33.8KB, 2 pages

MAA/RN/2016/08: Publication of the Type Airworthiness Engineering (TAE) Regulatory Articles (RA) 5000 Series

Ref: MAA/RN/2016/08 PDF, 67.1KB, 6 pages

MAA/RN/2016/07: Standard for second party assurance organizations

Ref: MAA/RN/2016/07 PDF, 41KB, 2 pages

MAA/RN/2016/05: Progress Update - Review of MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP) Continuing Airworthiness Engineering (CAE) 4000 Series and Manual of Maintenance and Airworthiness Processes – 01 (MAP-01)

Ref: MAA/RN/2016/05 PDF, 48.5KB, 4 pages

MAA/RN/2016/04: MAA Regulation Division programme of work : FY 2016-17

Ref: MAA/RN/2016/04 PDF, 33.9KB

MAA/RN/2016/01 (D MAA): Safety regulation oversight of civil aviation activity at government aerodromes

Ref: MAA/RN/2016/01 (D MAA) PDF, 47.8KB, 4 pages

MAA/RN/2015/13 (D TECH): Redevelopment of defence standard 00-970

Ref: MAA/RN/2015/13 (D TECH) PDF, 35.7KB, 2 pages

MAA/RN/2015/09 (D MAA): Clarification of responsibilities of flying display directors, airshow organizers, heads of establishment, aviation duty holders and accountable managers (military flying)

Ref: MAA/RN/2015/09(D MAA) PDF, 35.1KB, 2 pages

MAA/RN/2015/08 (D TECH): Recognition of other military airworthiness regulators

Ref: MAA/RN/2015/08(D TECH) PDF, 49.6KB, 4 pages

MAA/RN/2015/07(D MAA): Interpretation and implementation of manual of aerodrome design and safeguarding (MADS) specifications and criteria

Ref: MAA/RN/2015/07(D MAA) PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages

With the Military Aviation Authority (MAA) federating under the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), it was neccessary to update various published documents to reflect the new structure. Due to the information contained within currently published Regulatory Instructions (RI) and Regulatory Notices (RN), and the effect to the regulated community of re-issuing them, it has been deemed that these documents will remain as originally published and therefore will stay extant and will not be updated. All publications issued subsequent to 1 April 2015 will reflect the new structure.

If you have any queries on this subject, or its effect on the MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP) suite, please contact DSA-MAA-MRP Enquiries

Military aviation regulations have been completely revised and have been published under a new framework and format as a suite of MRP.

Where the routine amendment process for the MRP is not sufficiently agile, to effect timely communication of regulatory changes, the MAA will employ an interim, responsive regulatory notification system.

A regulatory notice will be employed to notify changes in structures, procedures or regulations, or provide operational or engineering information and guidance.

MAA/RN/2016/06 has been withdrawn as the relevant information is now captured within the MAA01 and MAA03 as appropriate
MAA/RN/2016/11 – Use of existing certification evidence as credit towards demonstrating compliance with the military air systems certification process has been published - Note that this replaces MAA/RN/2015/15 which has been withdrawn. MAA/RN/2016/12 – Military type certificates explained has been published - Note that this replaces MAA/RN/2016/03 which has been withdrawn. MAA/RN/2016/13 – The Approved Design Changes Certificate explained has been published.
MAA/RN/2016/10 – Review of RA 5600 Series and withdrawal of AP100E-01A, -01B, -02 and Def Stan 28-8 has been published.
MAA/RN/2016/09: Use of the European Military Airworthiness Certification Criteria (EMACC) Handbook has been published.
MAA/RN/2014/02 (D Tech) Review of MRP DME 5000 Series and Integration of EMAR Part 21 and MAA/RN/2016/02 Introducing the concept of an air system co-ordinating design organization have been withdrawn.
MAA/RN/2016/08: Publication of the Type Airworthiness Engineering (TAE) Regulatory Articles (RA) 5000 Series has been published.
MAA/RN/2016/07: Standard for second party assurance organizations has been published.
MAA/RN/2016/06: The Defence Safety Authority (DSA) enforcement policy has been published.
The following RNs have been withdrawn: MAA/RN/2014/06 (D Tech) – Remotely Piloted Air Systems (RPAS) Regulatory Framework; MAA/RN/2015/03 (D Ops) – Defence Safety Authority (DSA) Formation and the Effect on the MAA; MAA/RN/2015/10(D Tech) – Updating the Airworthiness Competence Set (ACS) 02 September 2015; MAA/RN/2015/12 – MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP) Part M Transition Arrangements 16 September 2015
MAA/RN/2016/05 - Progress Update - Review of MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP) Continuing Airworthiness Engineering (CAE) 4000 Series and Manual of Maintenance and Airworthiness Processes – 01 (MAP-01) has been published. MAA/RN/2015/11 (D TECH) - Review of MRP Continuing Airworthiness Engineering (CAE) 4000 Series and Manual of Maintenance and Airworthiness Processes – 01 (MAP-01) has been withdrawn and is superseded by MAA/RN/2016/05.
MAA/RN/2016/03 has been republished. Email addresses were incorrectly referenced so have been amended, and clarification of the availability of the MAA Certification Handbook. No other content has been changed.
MAA/RN/2015/14 (D TECH) MAA decision on implementation of european military aviation requirements (EMARs) 147 and 66 into the MAA regulatory publications (MRP) has been withdrawn.
MAA/RN/2016/04: MAA Regulation Division: programme of work : FY 2016-17 has been published.
MAA/RN/2016/03: Military type certificates explained has been published.
MAA/RN/2015/06 (D TECH) Airborne equipment (AE) and airborne forces (AF) regulation has been withdrawn.
MAA/RN/2016/02: Introducing the concept of an air system co-ordinating design organization has been published.
MAA/RN/2016/01 (D MAA): Safety regulation oversight of civil aviation activity at government aerodromes has been published.
05 January 2016 - MAA/RN/11/11 (DG) withdrawn as contents superseded by RA 1021 Issue 2
MAA/RN/2015/15 (D TECH): Use of existing certification evidence as credit towards demonstrating compliance with the military air systems certification process has been published
Expired RN's removed (RN's 2014/01, 2014/05, 2015/01, 2015/04 and 2015/05)
MAA/RN/2015/14 D(TECH): MAA decision on implementation of european military aviation requirements (EMARs) 147 and 66 into the MAA regulatory publications (MRP) has been published.
MAA/RN/2015/13: D(TECH): Redevelopment of defence standard 00-970 has been published.
MAA/RN/2015/12 – MAA regulatory publications (MRP) part M transition arrangements has been published.
MAA/RN/2015/11 (D TECH): Review of MRP CAE 4000 series and MAP-01 has been published.
MAA/RN/2015/10 (D TECH): Updating of the airworthiness competence set (ACS) has been published.
MAA/RN/2015/09(D MAA) - Clarification of responsibilities of flying display directors, airshow organizers, heads of establishment, aviation duty holders and accountable managers (military flying) has been published
MAA/RN/2015/08(D TECH): Recognition of other military airworthiness regulators has been published
MAA/RN/2015/02 (D OPS) has been withdrawn
MAA/RN/2015/07 (D MAA) has been added
MAA/RN/2015/06 (D TECH) has been published.
MAA/RN/2015/05(D MAA) has been published and replaces MAA/RN/2014/05(D Ops).
MAA/RN/2015/04 (D OPS) MAA regulatory publications changes required as a result of the phased introduction of Standardised European Rules of the Air (SERA) has been published.
RN/2015/03 has been added.
MAA/RN/2014/04 (D Ops) has been withdrawn (out of date)
MAA/RN/13/02 (D Tech) has been withdrawn (out of date)
MAA/RN/01/12 (DG) has been withdrawn (out of date).
MAA/RN/02/12 (D Ops) has been withdrawn (out of date).
Added MAA/RN/2015/02(D OPS) – MAA regulatory publications additional supporting material for notification of authorized amendment (NAA) 15/06 2000 series: flying regulations (FLY), RA 2307 rules of the air.
MAA/RN/2015/01 (D OPS) published.
MAA/RN/2014/03 (D Ops) has been removed
RN 2014/06 remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) relates to NAA 14/55 is now available.
First published.
