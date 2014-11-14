Regulation
MAA regulatory notices (RN)
A regulatory notice will notify changes in structures, procedures or regulations, or provide operational or engineering information and guidance.
Detail
Please note
With the Military Aviation Authority (MAA) federating under the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), it was neccessary to update various published documents to reflect the new structure. Due to the information contained within currently published Regulatory Instructions (RI) and Regulatory Notices (RN), and the effect to the regulated community of re-issuing them, it has been deemed that these documents will remain as originally published and therefore will stay extant and will not be updated. All publications issued subsequent to 1 April 2015 will reflect the new structure.
If you have any queries on this subject, or its effect on the MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP) suite, please contact DSA-MAA-MRP Enquiries
Further details
Military aviation regulations have been completely revised and have been published under a new framework and format as a suite of MRP.
Where the routine amendment process for the MRP is not sufficiently agile, to effect timely communication of regulatory changes, the MAA will employ an interim, responsive regulatory notification system.
A regulatory notice will be employed to notify changes in structures, procedures or regulations, or provide operational or engineering information and guidance.
|Reference
|Title
|Release Date
|MAA/RN/2016/13
|The Approved Design Changes certificate explained
|24 November 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/12
|Military Type Certificates explained
|24 November 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/11
|Use of existing certification evidence as credit towards demonstrating compliance with the military air systems certification process
|24 November 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/10
|Review of RA 5600 Series and withdrawal of AP100E-01A, -01B, -02 and Def Stan 28-8
|03 November 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/09
|Use of the European Military Airworthiness Certification Criteria (EMACC) Handbook
|09 September 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/08
|Publication of the Type Airworthiness Engineering (TAE) Regulatory Articles (RA) 5000 Series
|25 August 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/07
|Standard for second party assurance organizations
|05 August 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/05
|Progress Update - Review of MAA Regulatory Publications (MRP) Continuing Airworthiness Engineering (CAE) 4000 Series and Manual of Maintenance and Airworthiness Processes – 01 (MAP-01)
|06 July 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/04
|MAA Regulation Division: programme of work : FY 2016-17
|11 May 2016
|MAA/RN/2016/01 (D MAA)
|Safety regulation oversight of civil aviation activity at government aerodromes
|14 January 2016
|MAA/RN/2015/13 (D TECH)
|Redevelopment of defence standard 00-970
|22 September 2015
|MAA/RN/2015/09 (D MAA)
|Clarification of responsibilities of flying display directors, airshow organizers, heads of establishment, aviation duty holders and accountable managers (military flying)
|26 August 2015
|MAA/RN/2015/08 (D TECH)
|Recognition of other military airworthiness regulators
|19 August 2015
|MAA/RN/2015/07 (D MAA)
|Interpretation and implementation of manual of aerodrome design and safeguarding (MADS) specifications and criteria
|18 June 2015