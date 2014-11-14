MAA/RN/2016/13 – The approved design changes certificate explained

Please note

With the Military Aviation Authority ( MAA ) federating under the Defence Safety Authority ( DSA ), it was neccessary to update various published documents to reflect the new structure. Due to the information contained within currently published Regulatory Instructions ( RI ) and Regulatory Notices ( RN ), and the effect to the regulated community of re-issuing them, it has been deemed that these documents will remain as originally published and therefore will stay extant and will not be updated. All publications issued subsequent to 1 April 2015 will reflect the new structure.

If you have any queries on this subject, or its effect on the MAA Regulatory Publications ( MRP ) suite, please contact DSA - MAA - MRP Enquiries

Military aviation regulations have been completely revised and have been published under a new framework and format as a suite of MRP .

Where the routine amendment process for the MRP is not sufficiently agile, to effect timely communication of regulatory changes, the MAA will employ an interim, responsive regulatory notification system.

A regulatory notice will be employed to notify changes in structures, procedures or regulations, or provide operational or engineering information and guidance.