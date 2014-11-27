Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4809: acceptance of components (MRP 145.A.42)

RA covering the requirement to classify and label components when accepting these components.

Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 4809: acceptance of components (MRP 145.A.42)

Ref: Issue 4 PDF, 154KB, 12 pages

Form 1: Authorized release certificate

MS Word Document, 27.9KB

Form 1: Authorized release certificate (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 27.6KB, 2 pages

Form 1: Authorized release certificate (insturctions for use)

PDF, 42.9KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Authorized release certificate form published.
  2. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 16/18.
  3. First published.