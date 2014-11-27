Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 4809: acceptance of components (MRP 145.A.42)
RA covering the requirement to classify and label components when accepting these components.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
- Authorized release certificate form published.
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 16/18.
- First published.