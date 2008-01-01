Communications and Information Systems Support to Joint Operations (JDP 6-00)
Joint Doctrine Publication 6-00 provides guidance for the planning and execution of communication and information systems support to joint operations.
Documents
Details
Joint Doctrine Publication (JDP) 6-00, Communications and Information Systems Support to Joint Operations (Third Edition) provides guidance for the planning and execution of communication and information systems (CIS) support to joint operations.
Who should read this publication
This edition is intended primarily for personnel employed within the Defence Crisis Management Organisation including the Permanent Joint Headquarters, a joint task force headquarters, Joint Force CIS staff, front line commands, the Directorate General Information Systems and Services and the wider CIS community.
In any operation, it is essential that staff understand the commander’s information needs and support them with CIS; all staff branches have an important role in CIS planning, and all officers engaged in joint operations should be familiar with this publication.
You may also be interested in
Last updated 13 June 2024 + show all updates
-
Updated PDF with archived.
-
First published.