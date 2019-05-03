Defence strategic communication: an approach to formulating and executing strategy (JDN 2/19)

JDN 2/19 refines Ministry of Defence thinking on the formulation and execution of strategy within a fusion doctrine context and the National Security Secretariat Implementation Groups constructs. The norms of strategic communication set out in JDN 1/12 have not changed.

JDN 2/19 articulates an audience-centric approach and focuses on changing, or maintaining, behaviours of target audiences. The strategic communications approach is more than coherent defence communication, it recognises that all activity within the Defence Operating Model has a communicative effect and the formulation of strategy must take this into account.