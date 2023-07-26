Research and analysis

Health-led Trials impact evaluation reports

Evaluation of time-limited provision of Individual Placement and Support for people with moderate to mild mental and physical health conditions in primary care.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 July 2023

Applies to England, Scotland and Wales

Implementation and 4-month outcomes report: Evaluation of the Health-led Employment Trials

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-545-4, RR1033

PDF, 1.82 MB, 154 pages

Estimates of the impact of IPS over 12 months: Health-led Employment Trial Evaluation

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-546-1, RR1034

PDF, 4.71 MB, 65 pages

Survey findings: Health-led Employment Trial Evaluation

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-547-8, RR1035

PDF, 608 KB, 58 pages

Economic evaluation: Health-led Employment Trial Evaluation

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-548-5, RR1036

PDF, 1.2 MB, 82 pages

Theory-based evaluation: Health-led Employment Trial Evaluation

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-549-2, RR1037

PDF, 2.07 MB, 69 pages

The effects of COVID-19 on IPS delivery and the trial site labour markets: Health-led Employment Trial Evaluation

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-550-8, RR1038

PDF, 1.06 MB, 51 pages

These reports contain the detailed findings, analysis and explanation of the methodologies for the Health-led Trials, a large scale randomised-controlled trial testing time-limited provision of Individual Placement and Support for people with moderate to mild mental and physical health conditions in primary care.

These reports include:

  • the implementation and four month report
  • the impact report
  • the survey report
  • the economic evaluation report
  • a context, mechanism, outcome (CMO) report
  • a report on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the trial

These reports provide a comprehensive source of evidence on Individual Placement and Support for policymakers, academics, local authorities and practitioners.

Research value

This research contributes valuable insights that inform the design of the ongoing expansion of the Individual Placement and Support service, as well as the future delivery of Universal Support.

