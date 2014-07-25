Guidance
EDF Energy: armed forces covenant pledge
PDF, 825KB
ESS Support Services Worldwide: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 139KB, 4 pages
EY: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 896KB
Elddis Transport (Consett) Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.08MB, 4 pages
Elior UK: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 60.8KB
Elite Forces Recruitment: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 72.6KB, 4 pages
Elliot Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 412KB, 3 pages
Enbarr Enterprises: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 165KB, 3 pages
Enterprising Office: armed forces covenant pledge
PDF, 148KB, 4 pages
Equal Approach: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.24MB, 5 pages
Equiniti: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1020KB, 4 pages
Everton in the Community: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 477KB, 5 pages
Ex-Mil Recruitment Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 195KB, 3 pages
Ex-Military Careers: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 995KB, 4 pages
ExFor+: armed forces corporate covenant
PDF, 597KB
Experian: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1010KB, 3 pages
Expert Logistics: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 837KB, 4 pages
Details
About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses
The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the armed forces covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.
All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:
- no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
- in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved
Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances
