Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant (company names beginning with K)

Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.

KBR (UK) Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 4.47MB, 3 pages

KPMG UK: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 613KB, 3 pages

Kash the Flash Gym: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 174KB

Karimia Mosque and Institute: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 717KB

Keela International: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 204KB

Kehorne Limited: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 1.62MB

Kelvin Hughes Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.25MB

Kenaz Training Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 345KB

Kennedy Scott Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 65.7KB

Key Guard UK Limited: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 226KB

Khulisa: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 162KB

Kidderminster Harriers FC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.22MB

Kidwells Law Solicitors Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.31MB

Kier Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 262KB, 4 pages

Kingsley Consulting Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 150KB

Kingston Chamber of Commerce: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 203KB

Kirkside Bar: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 230KB

Klear Cross Solutions Limited: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 245KB

Knockhill Racing Circuit: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 428KB

Komatsu UK Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.26MB, 4 pages

Komplete Group Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 205KB

Konecranes UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 238KB

Kreston Reeves: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 116KB

Kudos International Skills Academy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 483KB

Kuehne + Nagel Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 228KB, 5 pages

Detail

About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses

The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the Armed Forces Covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.

All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:

  • no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
  • in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved

Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances

