  1. Home

Guidance

Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant (company names beginning with G)

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant
First published:
29 October 2013
Last updated:
13 April 2017, see all updates

Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.

Documents

G3 Systems Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 707KB

G4S: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 949KB, 3 pages

GA Solicitors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 219KB

G and A Security: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 303KB

GKN plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 677KB

GLP Solicitors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 200KB

GRC Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.3MB, 4 pages

GWS Media Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 2.25MB

Gabby's World Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 3.29MB

Gainford Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 168KB, 3 pages

Galliford Try Plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.7MB

Gates MacBain Associates Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 244KB

General Dynamics: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 905KB, 4 pages

General Electric: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 910KB, 3 pages

Gentoo Group Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.82MB

George Bence & Sons Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.01MB, 3 pages

Get Licensed: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 897KB, 3 pages

Gilbraith (TS) Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 672KB

Give Us Time: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 520KB, 5 pages

Glasgow Taxis Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 793KB

Glasswall Solutions Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 838KB, 3 pages

Gleeds : armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 89.6KB

Glide Utilities Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 108KB

Global Health and Welfare Associates Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 3.73MB

Global Infusion Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.36MB

Global Rail Construction Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.52MB

Global Resource Management Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 76.7KB

Global Security Chauffeurs: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 74.2KB

Gloucester Academy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 3.72MB

Gloucester City FC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.83MB

Gloucester Rugby Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 168KB, 3 pages

GO Outdoors Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 991KB, 3 pages

Go North East: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 100KB

Golden Jubilee Foundation: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 235KB

Goldman Sachs International: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 92.1KB

Goodwill Solutions CIC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 238KB

Google UK: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 833KB

Goole Town Council: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 235KB

Goughs Lawyers LLP: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 257KB

Graft Heating Solutions Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 8.35MB

Grafton College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 191KB

Grantham College: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 155KB

Great Yarmouth College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 780KB

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.26MB

Green Deck Operations Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 316KB

Greenhous Nissan: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 824KB

Greenwich Hospital: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 416KB, 4 pages

Greggs Plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 935KB

Greyfriars Bar: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 440KB

Griffin Infosec: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 271KB

Griffin Tax Free: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 984KB

Grimsby Town FC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 2.32MB

Groundwork working in Bolton, Bury, Oldham and Rochdale: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 415KB

Group Horizon Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 177KB

Guardian Environmental Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 150KB

Guardian Industrial (UK) Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.4MB

Guardian Global Resources Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 918KB

Guarding UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 182KB

Guiseley AFC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.34MB

Details

About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses

The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the Armed Forces Covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.

All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:

  • no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
  • in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved

Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances

Document information

Published: 29 October 2013

Updated: 13 April 2017

+ full page history

  1. Addition of GRC armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
  2. Added Gainford Group armed forces corporate covenant pledge
  3. Addition of GO Outdoors Ltd armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
  4. Addition of Give Us Time armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
  5. Added Griffin Infosec Armed Forces Covenant.
  6. Added Goole Town Council Armed Forces Covenant.
  7. Updated list of Armed Forces Covenants: Goldman Sachs International, Grantham College.
  8. Added Gleeds.
  9. Added Goodwill Solutions CIC
  10. Added signed pledges for Gabby's World Ltd and Greenhous Nissan.
  11. Added signed pledge for Global Health and Welfare Associates Limited.
  12. Added: Guardian Industrial (UK) Ltd.
  13. Added Green Deck Operations Limited and Guardian Environmental Ltd.
  14. Added G and A Security, Golden Jubilee Foundation, Greyfriars Bar and Guiseley AFC.
  15. Added signed pledge for Goldman Sachs International.
  16. Added a signed pledge for Grafton College.
  17. Added new covenant pledge for Go North East.
  18. Added new covenant pledges for Gloucester Academy, Great Yarmouth College.
  19. Added covenant pledge for Group Horizon Ltd.
  20. Added signed pledges for Gloucester City FC and Grimsby Town FC.
  21. Added Covenant pledges for G3 Systems Limited, Global Security Chauffeurs, Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.
  22. Added new covenant pledge for Graft Heating Solutions Ltd.
  23. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant