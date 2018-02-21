Guidance
Cyber and electromagnetic activities (JDN 1/18)
Describes the framework that UK defence will use to co-ordinate cyber and electromagnetic activities at the operational level and enabling support activities.
‘Joint Doctrine Note (JDN) 1/18, Cyber and electromagnetic activities’ has been written to provide a concise explanation of how CEMA might be conducted for:
- UK defence
- partners across government
- allies
- science and technology
- partners in industry
It describes the framework that UK defence will use to synchronise and co-ordinate cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA) at the operational level as well as the enabling support activities. Although some consensus has been reached on CEMA, divergent views remain across the widest extent of the community of interest.
It includes contributions from UK defence and partners across government and emphasises the development of synchronisation and the co-ordination of CEMA in support of the operational commander.
It also forms the basis for necessary further debate and evidence based development; as such it is not authoritative, but designed to promote debate on this emerging concept.
JDN 1/18 comprises 4 chapters. It:
- sets the need for CEMA to create operational effect and describes how other countries are integrating CEMA to ensure decisive advantage;
- offers a definition of CEMA, scopes its application and explains that CEMA provides a synchronisation and coordination function for these activities;
- presents a framework to enable the development of CEMA and identifies key roles and responsibilities, and explores the planning and conducting of CEMA to create strategic effect.