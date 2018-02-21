Cyber and electromagnetic activities (JDN 1/18)

‘Joint Doctrine Note (JDN) 1/18, Cyber and electromagnetic activities’ has been written to provide a concise explanation of how CEMA might be conducted for:

UK defence

partners across government

allies

science and technology

partners in industry

It describes the framework that UK defence will use to synchronise and co-ordinate cyber and electromagnetic activities ( CEMA ) at the operational level as well as the enabling support activities. Although some consensus has been reached on CEMA , divergent views remain across the widest extent of the community of interest.

It includes contributions from UK defence and partners across government and emphasises the development of synchronisation and the co-ordination of CEMA in support of the operational commander.

It also forms the basis for necessary further debate and evidence based development; as such it is not authoritative, but designed to promote debate on this emerging concept.

JDN 1/18 comprises 4 chapters. It: