Category 1 goods for freight capacity framework

The list of critical goods that can be transported on government-secured freight capacity.

Department for Transport, Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, and Ministry of Defence

Critical goods for government-secured freight capacity: a list of category 1 goods

The government’s freight capacity framework, awarded on 20 September 2019, will be in place for 4 years and provides improved national resilience if the flow of Category 1 goods (such as medicines and medical products) is disrupted for any reason.

Category 1 goods have been identified as those essential for the preservation of human and animal welfare and national security. The list of Category 1 goods has been agreed by ministers across government.

Extensive work has been undertaken to inform the list of Category 1 goods. This list will be kept under review and will be amended as necessary.

  1. Added essential veterinary clinical consumables (for import only) under Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and removed out-of-date PDF.

  2. First published.

