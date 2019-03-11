Category 1 goods for freight capacity framework
The list of critical goods that can be transported on government-secured freight capacity.
Documents
Details
The government’s freight capacity framework, awarded on 20 September 2019, will be in place for 4 years and provides improved national resilience if the flow of Category 1 goods (such as medicines and medical products) is disrupted for any reason.
Category 1 goods have been identified as those essential for the preservation of human and animal welfare and national security. The list of Category 1 goods has been agreed by ministers across government.
Extensive work has been undertaken to inform the list of Category 1 goods. This list will be kept under review and will be amended as necessary.
Last updated 1 February 2021 + show all updates
Added essential veterinary clinical consumables (for import only) under Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and removed out-of-date PDF.
First published.