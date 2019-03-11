Category 1 goods for freight capacity framework

The government’s freight capacity framework, awarded on 20 September 2019, will be in place for 4 years and provides improved national resilience if the flow of Category 1 goods (such as medicines and medical products) is disrupted for any reason.

Category 1 goods have been identified as those essential for the preservation of human and animal welfare and national security. The list of Category 1 goods has been agreed by ministers across government.

Extensive work has been undertaken to inform the list of Category 1 goods. This list will be kept under review and will be amended as necessary.