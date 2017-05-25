Official Statistics

Defence personnel NHS commissioning bi-annual statistics: financial year 2017/18

Ministry of Defence
Defence personnel NHS commissioning statistics: index
25 May 2017
23 November 2017, see all updates

Number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.

Details

Summary statistics on the number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.

Following a public consultation during April and June 2017, this publication has been reduced from quarterly to bi-annual.

