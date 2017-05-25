Official Statistics
Defence personnel NHS commissioning bi-annual statistics: financial year 2017/18
- Ministry of Defence
- 25 May 2017
- 23 November 2017, see all updates
Number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.
NHS commissioning population biannual statistics: 1 October 2017
PDF, 469KB, 15 pages
NHS commissioning population quarterly statistics: 1 April 2017
PDF, 468KB, 15 pages
Summary statistics on the number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.
Following a public consultation during April and June 2017, this publication has been reduced from quarterly to bi-annual.
- Added NHS commissioning population biannual statistics: 1 October 2017.
- First published.