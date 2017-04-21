Download the full outcome

Consultation outcome
Proposed reduced frequency of the quarterly NHS commissioning population statistics Official Statistic
Four responses were received during the consultation period which opened on 21 April 2017 and closed on 2 June 2017. The four responses objected to the proposed cessation.
Taking into account the feedback received, it has been decided that the publication will change from quarterly to bi-annual. More details and a summary of feedback are provided in the response document.
A proposal to reduce the frequency of the publication of the quarterly Official Statistic report that provides summary statistics on the number of serving UK armed forces personnel and entitled civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.
Defence Statistics propose to reduce the frequency of the production of the ‘Quarterly NHS commissioning population statistics’.
This has been proposed due to the number of Defence Medical Services (DMS) registrations stabilising in line with the SDSR 2015 plans to maintain the size of the regular armed forces and a perceived low level of interest for the report outside the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Please note that the MOD will produce an interim publication in 2019 to support the final moves back from Germany.
By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk
By post to:
Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood
Bristol
BS34 8JH
