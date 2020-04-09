Coronavirus (COVID-19): how organisations can support the testing programme

This guidance is for laboratories or other organisations who are interested in supporting the NHS deliver testing for coronavirus (COVID-19), such as:

laboratories, usually without ISO 17025 or ISO 15189 accreditation

universities

research institutions

organisations in other relevant industries and sectors

This guidance provides:

details of what criteria a laboratory needs to meet in order to form a partnership with a local NHS trust

exemplar case studies setting out how laboratories are currently partnering with local NHS trusts to expand their testing capacity

There is further information on how laboratories can help the government increase COVID-19 testing capacity.

You can also read more about the COVID-19 testing strategy.