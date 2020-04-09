Guidance
Coronavirus (COVID-19): how organisations can support the testing programme
The government wants help from organisations with laboratory capability to increase the testing programme in the UK as part of its strategy to protect the NHS and save lives.
Documents
Details
This guidance is for laboratories or other organisations who are interested in supporting the NHS deliver testing for coronavirus (COVID-19), such as:
- laboratories, usually without ISO 17025 or ISO 15189 accreditation
- universities
- research institutions
- organisations in other relevant industries and sectors
This guidance provides:
- details of what criteria a laboratory needs to meet in order to form a partnership with a local NHS trust
- exemplar case studies setting out how laboratories are currently partnering with local NHS trusts to expand their testing capacity
There is further information on how laboratories can help the government increase COVID-19 testing capacity.
You can also read more about the COVID-19 testing strategy.