Help the government increase coronavirus (COVID-19) testing capacity

On 2 April 2020, the government announced its new national testing strategy, including a commitment to deliver 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month, and many more beyond that. We want industry to help us in meeting that challenge.

Over time, we want to build a large diagnostic industry in this country able to tackle this challenge in the longer term. We’re encouraging the innovative minds of British academia and industry – large and small, across sectors – to dedicate their talents, ambitions and skills to that task.

What is needed

In the short term, we must be focused on the challenge at hand, so we want to hear specifically from companies who can manufacture and supply:

consumables and equipment for coronavirus testing, in particular test kits (such as nose and throat swabs, transport media and vials) and RNA extraction lab consumables (such as reagents, plates and pipette tips)

new or existing types of coronavirus tests for antigens or antibodies. These must meet the requirement set out by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ). MHRA has published the specification for the required antibody test

We also want to hear from public or private sector organisations that can offer laboratory capacity.

We have teams of experts evaluating all the offers received. To ensure that their time is used most effectively, please use the forms below, which ensure your offers meet our requirements and can be directed to the right expert group. We will contact you as quickly as possible if your support is needed.

How to help

Help supply materials and equipment

Help supply complete testing methods

Help provide laboratory capacity

You can also help provide other forms of support, including personal protective equipment ( PPE ) for testing laboratories.

Email: covid19triageservice@nhsbsa.nhs.uk

Phone: UK: 0800 915 9965 outside UK: 0191 264 2321



Further information