Guidance

In vitro diagnostic medical devices: procurement, safety, quality and performance

Guidance on the procurement of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical devices, their safety, quality and performance.

Published 22 July 2005
Last updated 28 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Management of in vitro diagnostic medical devices

PDF, 887KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance on IVDs is aimed at all staff who are responsible for purchasing, supplying, using, maintaining and replacing IVDs. This includes staff such as:

  • pathology managers
  • scientists
  • technical and clinical staff in all disciplines of pathology laboratories
  • purchasers
Published 22 July 2005
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Uploaded a new PDF to reflect the changes to regulations following Brexit transition.

  2. First published.

Brexit

Check how the new Brexit rules affect you

Related content