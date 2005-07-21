In vitro diagnostic medical devices: procurement, safety, quality and performance
Guidance on the procurement of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical devices, their safety, quality and performance.
This guidance on IVDs is aimed at all staff who are responsible for purchasing, supplying, using, maintaining and replacing IVDs. This includes staff such as:
- pathology managers
- scientists
- technical and clinical staff in all disciplines of pathology laboratories
- purchasers
