In vitro diagnostic point-of-care test devices
Advice and guidance on the management and use of point-of-care testing (POCT) in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices.
Details
This Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance is for people involved in the management and use of POCT services in primary and secondary care including:
- managerial staff
- scientific staff
- technical
- clinical and nursing staff
While many of the issues are relevant to the performance of POCT in a hospital environment, the principles also apply to their use in:
- outpatient clinics
- community care
- GP practices
- community providers
- primary care settings
Last updated 3 February 2021 + show all updates
