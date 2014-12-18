Guidance

Medical devices: off-label use

What is considered off-label use of a medical device and examples of it.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
18 December 2014
17 May 2023 — See all updates

Off-label use of a medical device

It’s considered off-label use if you use a medical device differently to how the manufacturer has instructed. This includes changing a medical device to suit new needs.

  1. Paragraph added to this page which explains that the government intends to extend acceptance of CE marked devices in Great Britain beyond 30 June 2023.

  2. First published.

