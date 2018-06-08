Transparency data
Birthday Honours lists 2018
More than 1,000 people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2018.
Documents
PDF, 560KB, 111 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a
version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.
Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
In total 1,057 people have received an award:
- 920 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level (318 at BEM, 392 at MBE and 210 at OBE)
- 71% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity
- 519 women are recognised in the List, representing 49% of the total
- 10% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background
- 5.7% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)
Honours lists are published at New Year and on the Queen’s official birthday in June. Learn more about the honours and how to nominate someone for an award.
Published 8 June 2018
