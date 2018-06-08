Transparency data

Birthday Honours lists 2018

More than 1,000 people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours 2018.

Birthday Honours 2018: the Prime Minister's list

Birthday Honours 2018: the Prime Minister's list (CSV)

Birthday Honours 2018: notes on the higher awards

Birthday Honours 2018: the Queen's Fire Medal for Distinguished Service

Birthday Honours 2018: the Queen's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Birthday Honours 2018: Ambulance Service list

In total 1,057 people have received an award:

  • 920 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level (318 at BEM, 392 at MBE and 210 at OBE)
  • 71% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity
  • 519 women are recognised in the List, representing 49% of the total
  • 10% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background
  • 5.7% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)

Read the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018 press release.

Honours lists are published at New Year and on the Queen’s official birthday in June. Learn more about the honours and how to nominate someone for an award.

