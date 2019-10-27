UK Government statement on death of Daesh’s leader

The UK has played a leading role in the Global Coalition Against Daesh, working hand in hand with international partners to defeat Daesh. Since the Global Coalition commenced in September 2014, it has helped to liberate more than 7.7 million and 110,000 sq km across Iraq and Syria from Daesh.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

The death of Baghdadi is a significant milestone in the coalition’s work to defeat Daesh but it is not the end of the threat. Daesh has imposed terrible suffering on innocent civilians. The UK will continue to work with our international partners to bring this to an end.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

ISIS is one of the most murderous terrorist organisations of our generation. Their leaders have twisted Islam to groom thousands of people into joining their evil cause. I welcome the action that has been taken. The world will not miss Al-Baghdadi. The UK has played a leading role in the Global Coalition Against Daesh, working hand in hand with international partners to defeat the group and we will continue to do so

Further information