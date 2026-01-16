UK and Ukraine strengthen ties under landmark partnership as £20 million accelerated to support energy infrastructure

UK and Ukraine mark first anniversary of the historic 100 Year Partnership with new initiatives driving security and prosperity in both countries

£20 million of new support announced for vital energy infrastructure repairs in Ukraine as Russia’s barbaric attacks on innocent civilians intensify

boost for UK and Ukraine’s next generations as successful school-twinning programme further expanded, strengthening partnerships on education, research and innovation

The UK has today (Friday 16 January) announced a further £20 million of energy infrastructure support to bolster Ukrainian energy security following callous and intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

It comes as the UK and Ukraine mark the first year of the landmark 100 year partnership between the 2 countries in Kyiv today.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children and schools have been left without heat and power as temperatures across Ukraine plummet to -20c.

The new support announced today will help respond to urgent needs to keep heat and power available for millions of families, children and the elderly after President Zelenskyy announced a state of emergency in Ukraine following prolonged attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

This funding will provide vital emergency support to repair, restore, protect and generate energy supply nationwide, keeping electricity and heating on in homes, hospitals and schools during harsh winter conditions.

Celebrating the first anniversary of the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership, the UK is also expanding the successful school twinning programme, with 54,000 British and Ukrainian pupils set to benefit, fostering long-term security and growth across both nations.

In a boost to the next generation, an additional 300 schools across both countries are set to participate in the landmark 100 Year Partnership schools twinning programme over the next 3 years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Our 100 Year Partnership with Ukraine stands for everything Putin is trying to destroy, bringing hope, opportunity and greater security to both our countries. As we mark a year of our unique partnership, we do so in awe of the courage and resilience demonstrated by Ukrainians every day as they repel Russia’s barbaric invasion. The people of Ukraine should be in no doubt – we will stand with you today, tomorrow and for the next 100 years, both at home and on the international stage, because what happens in Ukraine matters to us all.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Today we are cementing our future-facing partnership with the expansion of our successful school twinning scheme to over 300 new schools – fostering new connections between our young people and helping build their confidence and skill sets for future success. Our support for Ukraine as it continues to resist Putin’s barbaric war is steadfast, and our ongoing support for energy security and resilience will help to keep the lights on and Ukrainian homes warm when vulnerable civilians need it most. Our bilateral ties extend far beyond the conflict, from opening new doors to trade and growth for British businesses, deepening defence cooperation, partnering to drive innovations in science and technology, and deepening our educational and cultural ties, we are building lasting security and shared prosperity for Ukraine, for the UK and for future generations.

The UK will continue to give Ukraine our ironclad support, driving forward momentum for peace alongside our international allies to ensure Russia is never able to invade again.

As part of the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership, we are working together to ensure long-term energy security and sustainability through projects such as InnovateUkraine, which aims to bolster Ukraine’s energy security and offer solutions to global clean energy challenges. The additional energy support announced today will help build resilience for the Ukrainian energy system, bringing total UK support for Ukraine’s energy sector to over £470 million.

Today’s announcements follow a landmark year for the UK-Ukraine relationship, with deepened defence cooperation securing a £1.6 billion deal to supply advanced air defence missiles to Ukraine creating 200 jobs in Northern Ireland, a 20% increase in UK exports with further efforts to remove barriers stopping British businesses in sectors such as pharmaceutical and construction and strengthened cultural and educational ties through our pioneering school twinning programme.

Last January, the Prime Minister visited Kyiv School Number 219 to launch the partnership, joining a class dialling into All Saints Catholic Primary School in Anfield. He heard firsthand how the partnership delivers brighter futures for children in both countries, fostering cultural exchanges and learning for youngsters.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

A love of reading can change a child’s life – it builds empathy, widens horizons and helps us to see the world through others’ eyes. For children in Ukraine, who are facing challenges that many of us can’t imagine, this initiative is offering meaningful connection, friendship, and creating lasting links between schools. I’m really pleased that as we mark the start of our National Year of Reading, more pupils in both of our countries will have the opportunity to take part in this brilliant programme.

The 100 Year Partnership is a crucial step in supporting Ukraine’s long-term security, ensuring Ukrainians are never again left vulnerable to the kind of brutality inflicted by Russia, as the UK reaffirms its commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a sovereign Ukraine for the next century.

Today’s announcements build on the achievements delivered across the nine pillars of the 100 Year Partnership set out in Kyiv last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirming the UK’s steadfast commitment to stand with Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace, foster a strong relationship and mutual security, resilience and prosperity for generations to come.

Background