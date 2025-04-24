UK and Ukraine deepen community ties as part of 100 Year Partnership

UK and Ukrainian schools flood applications for 100 Year Partnership programme as Prime Minister invites children to No10 to celebrate close links

Prime Minister says “partnership will deliver brighter futures for children in both countries”

Schools from Wales and Warwickshire to visit Downing Street tomorrow (Friday 25 April) to write to partnered schools in Ukraine

Comes as Ukraine launches a new stamp to mark special friendship between the two countries

Thousands of school children across the UK and Ukraine have applied to take part in a landmark 100 Year Partnership programme between the two countries, further cementing the unbreakable ties between the two countries.

Following the launch of the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership in January, more than 750 schools from across the UK and Ukraine applied to take part in the programme, fostering classroom friendships, cultural understanding and inspiring future generations of world leaders, diplomats and business leaders.

Thirty schools, including Number 219 School in Kyiv and All Saints Catholic Primary School in Anfield, who the Prime Minister joined a lesson between during his visit to Ukraine in January, have piloted the hugely successful programme.

A further 70 are being paired in the coming days, while the remainder will be supported through the British Council’s UK-Ukraine School Partnerships programme until further spots become available.

Children from several schools participating in the 100 Year Partnership school twinning programme will visit Downing Street tomorrow (Friday 25 April). The children, from YGG Pontybrenin, St Marie’s Catholic Primary School & Nursery and English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, will write letters to exchange with partnered schools in Ukraine, many of whom have spent hours attending school in bunkers during Russian drone and missile attacks.

The children will also mark the launch of a new commemorative stamp, designed by both the UK and Ukrainian governments, which will be entered into circulation by the Ukrainian postal service Ukrposhta from the end of this month.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The unbreakable bond between the UK and Ukraine is often best reflected in the friendships formed among our children. These young minds are the architects of our future and security, fostering connections that transcend borders and cultures, and this partnership will deliver brighter futures for children in both countries. Our support is not only about providing military assistance, which remains crucial in ensuring Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, but also about standing by Ukraine for generations to come, as it seeks a just and lasting peace. That’s why our support matters not only now, but for our future, as all ages stand up for the values we hold dear, which are fundamental to our national security and Plan for Change.

This unique initiative supports schools to build lasting international partnerships, and explore reading as a tool to expand horizons, build confidence, and boost mental wellbeing.

In Kyiv, the British Embassy’s Chargée d’affaires, Charlotte Surun, attended the official launch ceremony of the new limited-edition stamp at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Post Office.

The launch was attended by children from Kyiv School Number 219 which the Prime Minister visited in January. The children wrote messages on postcards to the students at their twinned school, Liverpool All Saints, as well as messages to the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary.

Head of UK Schools at the British Council Shannon West said:

Creating opportunities for young people has been at the heart of the work of the British Council for the last 90 years. We are delighted to be working with so many schools on this programme, which will give young people the international outlook and skills to thrive in our global society and strengthen ties between the UK and Ukraine.

The unbreakable bonds between the UK and Ukraine have been formalised through the landmark new 100 Year Partnership between the two countries, broadening and deepening the relationship across defence and non-military areas and enabling closer community links, such as this initiative.

Supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric invasion and rebuild a prosperous, sovereign future, is vital to this government’s foundation of security and our Plan for Change.