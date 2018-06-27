Registration opens for Europe’s largest nuclear decommissioning supply chain event

Last year saw a record number of visitors sign up to attend the unique event that focusses on opportunities for the supply chain to work in UK nuclear decommissioning.

Over 300 exhibitors are expected to attend the event, which returns to EventCity in Manchester, featuring the popular ‘Innovation Zone’ that showcases the latest technology being used in nuclear decommissioning.

The People Zone will bring together organisations that are committed to supporting the nuclear industry’s most valuable asset, its people.

Other government departments that have already confirmed their attendance include:

the Ministry of Defence (MOD)

the export-focused Department for International Trade (DIT)

innovation agency Innovate UK

The event, which is organised jointly by the NDA and its businesses, is the biggest of its kind in Europe and is free to attend.

Launched in 2011, its aim is to promote opportunities for suppliers, in particular for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Register to attend/exhibit at NDA Estate Supply Chain Event

The morning will be opened by the NDA’s Chief Executive David Peattie, with a further keynote speech from the MOD.

Supply Chain Awards

The event also includes the annual NDA Estate Supply Chain Awards, which acknowledge the vital contribution of suppliers in driving decommissioning progress across the UK.

Judges are keen to hear how technical innovation and collaborating with others in the supply chain have benefitted the way the NDA delivers its mission to decommission and clean up the UK’s civil nuclear legacy - as well as how the work has had a positive impact on communities and employees.

Another important consideration for the judges will be how suppliers have developed their people and invested in their future.

A brand new award for 2018 is ‘Best Approach to Ethical Practice or Social Responsibility’ that will recognise businesses working ethically, delivering social and economic benefits.

Suppliers of all sizes are invited to enter the following categories:

Best Technical Innovation to Benefit an NDA Business

Best Approach to Ethical Practice or Social Responsibility

Best People Strategy

Best Supply Chain Collaboration

Best Export of Technology or Services

Closing date for submissions is 5 September 2018.

Find out more about NDA Estate Supply Chain Awards

A unique opportunity for suppliers

The day has been described as “an unrivalled opportunity for suppliers of all sizes to network, collaborate and to showcase the latest nuclear technologies to a global audience.”

Ron Gorham, the NDA’s Head of Supply Chain Optimisation and SME Champion, said:

The NDA estate’s annual supply chain event has become a highlight of the nuclear industry’s calendar, allowing us to discuss opportunities with our supply chain, listen to feedback and encourage new people to get involved with nuclear decommissioning. The event brings together more than 1,000 supply chain representatives from the UK and across the globe, with more than half coming from SMEs. It aims to ensure greater visibility of opportunities across the NDA’s estate.