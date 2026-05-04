PM meeting with leaders from Ukraine, France, Italy, Poland, Canada, Norway, Finland, NATO, the European Commission and the European Council at the EPC: 4 May 2026

The Prime Minister joined leaders from Ukraine, France, Italy, Poland, Canada, Norway, Finland, NATO, the European Commission and the European Council for a meeting on Ukraine this morning.

The Prime Minister opened the meeting by acknowledging the consistent strength and extraordinary efforts of Ukraine’s frontline to regain territory in recent weeks.

The leaders discussed the European Union’s £78 billion loan to Ukraine, and the Prime Minister underlined the opportunity the UK’s involvement would bring for both Ukraine and European security.

Reflecting on peace negotiations, the leaders reiterated their support for Ukraine and agreed it was vital economic pressure was maintained on Russia.

Building on Ukraine’s drone expertise, the group also discussed opportunities to accelerate defence industrial cooperation to provide new technologies to enhance long term security in Europe.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.