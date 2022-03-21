PM call with the leaders of the US, France, Germany and Italy (the Quint): 21 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the Quint – the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany and Italy – this afternoon to discuss our coordinated response to the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister underlined his horror at President Putin’s use of increasingly brutal tactics in Ukraine, such as siege warfare and the targeting of civilians. He welcomed the unity of allies standing steadfastly against Russia’s reprehensible behaviour, noting how effective collective action has been in undermining Putin’s war machine.

The leaders affirmed their ongoing commitment to support Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically, equipping the democratically-elected government in Kyiv with the tools it needs to defend itself. They also resolved to increase the pressure on Russia to halt its unprovoked invasion, including by maintaining wide-ranging and coordinated sanctions.

The Prime Minister looked forward to further discussions at the NATO and G7 summits this week, including on how to increase military support to Ukraine to qualitatively improve their defensive capability.