PM call with the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Italy: 29 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Italy this afternoon about the situation in Ukraine.

The leaders agreed on the ongoing need to support and sustain the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian barbarism. The Prime Minister highlighted the appalling attacks being carried out in cities such as Mariupol, which have already suffered weeks of bombardment.

The Prime Minister underscored that we must judge Putin’s regime by their actions not their words. Putin is twisting the knife in the open wound of Ukraine in an attempt to force the country and its allies to capitulate. The Prime Minister stressed to his fellow leaders that we should be unrelenting in our response.

The leaders discussed the need to work together to reshape the international energy architecture and reduce dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. They agreed there could be no relaxation of western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine has ended.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.