PM call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: 20 January 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this evening about the situation in Ukraine.

The leaders discussed the concerning developments on the Ukrainian border, and agreed further military aggression would come at a high cost for Russia.

They shared their deep concern at the ongoing destabilising action by Russia in Ukraine, and said any invasion into Ukraine would be a severe strategic mistake.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of NATO allies working together on a coordinated response.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact on the issue, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working closely with Chancellor Scholz throughout their G7 presidency.