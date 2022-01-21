Australia-UK Ministerial Meeting (AUKMIN) 2022: joint statement
The UK and Australia issued a joint statement following the AUKMIN held in Sydney on 21 January 2022.
Documents
Details
On 21 January 2022, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Senator the Hon Marise Payne and Minister for Defence the Hon Peter Dutton MP hosted the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP and Secretary of State for Defence the Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP for the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN).
This joint statement explains our two governments’ commitment to strengthening our dynamic partnership, and covers issues including:
- deepening strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific
- defending international rules and norms and our liberal democratic values
- strengthening defence, deterrence and countering malign threats