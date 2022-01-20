Official Statistics

MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment: 2020/21

Ministry of Defence
20 January 2022

MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and commerce and supported employment 2020/21

Data tables relating to MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and commerce and supported employment 2020/21

Background quality report: MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and commerce and supported employment 2020/21

Annex A: Indirect jobs methodology worked example

JOB ESTIMATES FOR 2020/21 HAVE BEEN DELAYED

Estimates for jobs supported by MOD expenditure in 20/21 have been temporarily omitted from this publication. The MOD supported jobs figures for 20/21 will be provided in a revised publication once the latest data for employment and turnover from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) becomes available later this year. Full details are discussed in the main bulletin and the accompanying Background Quality Report.

This publication provides figures on MOD expenditure with UK industry, broken down by both region and industry group. The number of direct and indirect jobs supported by this expenditure is also presented.

Direct jobs are presented by region, as the number of jobs supported for every 100,000 people in full-time equivalent employment in each region, and by industry group. Indirect jobs are presented by industry group only.

