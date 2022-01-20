MOD regional expenditure with UK industry and supported employment: 2020/21
This bulletin provides figures on MOD expenditure with UK industry, broken down by both region and industry group. The number of direct and indirect jobs supported by this expenditure in the UK is also presented.
JOB ESTIMATES FOR 2020/21 HAVE BEEN DELAYED
Estimates for jobs supported by MOD expenditure in 20/21 have been temporarily omitted from this publication. The MOD supported jobs figures for 20/21 will be provided in a revised publication once the latest data for employment and turnover from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) becomes available later this year. Full details are discussed in the main bulletin and the accompanying Background Quality Report.
Direct jobs are presented by region, as the number of jobs supported for every 100,000 people in full-time equivalent employment in each region, and by industry group. Indirect jobs are presented by industry group only.