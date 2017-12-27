Press release
Logging on to festive admin
From taxing cars to buying personalised registration numbers, thousands chose to log on to DVLA’s online services on 25 December 2017.
While over 7 million people tuned into the Queen’s Speech on Christmas day, figures show that thousands of people also logged on to DVLA’s online services to stay on top of their admin.
So, as well as the 10 million turkeys eaten and the thousands of people who took part in a sea swim, on Christmas day this year…
- 8,550 vehicles were taxed or declared off road
- 521 people told us online they had bought or sold a vehicle
- 11,343 viewed their driving licence
- more than 1,600 applied for their first provisional driving licence
- 727 told DVLA their new address
- 456 applied for a duplicate licence
- 136 customers went online to pay a fine
- 621 bought a personalised registration number
- 1,556 customers assigned a registration number onto a vehicle, whilst 114 motorists took a registration number off a vehicle to keep on retention
Oliver Morley, Chief Executive of DVLA said:
Giving customers choice in how, where and when they use our services is at the heart of what we do. We are committed to creating digital services that meet the needs of our customers and clearly, these services are allowing people the opportunity to fit their admin into their lifestyle – 365 days a year.
