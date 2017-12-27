Logging on to festive admin

Press release

From taxing cars to buying personalised registration numbers, thousands chose to log on to DVLA’s online services on 25 December 2017.

From:
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
While over 7 million people tuned into the Queen’s Speech on Christmas day, figures show that thousands of people also logged on to DVLA’s online services to stay on top of their admin.

So, as well as the 10 million turkeys eaten and the thousands of people who took part in a sea swim, on Christmas day this year…

Oliver Morley, Chief Executive of DVLA said:

Giving customers choice in how, where and when they use our services is at the heart of what we do. We are committed to creating digital services that meet the needs of our customers and clearly, these services are allowing people the opportunity to fit their admin into their lifestyle – 365 days a year.

