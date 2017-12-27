Logging on to festive admin

While over 7 million people tuned into the Queen’s Speech on Christmas day, figures show that thousands of people also logged on to DVLA ’s online services to stay on top of their admin.

From taxing cars to buying personalised registrations, people chose to log on to DVLA ’s online services on 25 December 2017.

So, as well as the 10 million turkeys eaten and the thousands of people who took part in a sea swim, on Christmas day this year…

Oliver Morley, Chief Executive of DVLA said: