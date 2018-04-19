Foreign Secretary expands UK Commonwealth diplomatic network

Today the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson announced the opening of 9 new diplomatic posts across the Commonwealth.

The new posts will extend Britain’s global influence:

Lesotho

Swaziland

The Bahamas

Antigua and Barbuda,

Grenada

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

Tonga

Vanuatu

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

As a Commonwealth family of nations, it is in our shared interest to boost prosperity, tackle security issues and clear up the environment. These new diplomatic posts are in regions which provide huge potential and opportunity post-Brexit for British businesses and will help us to deepen our relationships across the Commonwealth. After we leave the EU, Global Britain will remain outward facing, open for business and a champion of the rules-based international order.

Britain has one of the largest diplomatic footprints in the world. The UK’s overseas network is instrumental in promoting our national interest, particularly post-Brexit. The expanded network puts Britain in peak position to enhance military cooperation, boost trade and provide services to the rapidly expanding middle classes of the developing world.

The UK will also have a greater presence in Europe and in all regions of the world. An increased global footprint will also ensure that Britain and its allies are able to counter the malign influences of countries who seek to undermine the UK. The UK will also use its world-class soft power to continue to win hearts and minds for the global good.

