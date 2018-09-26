Cleaner and more efficient railways: apply for contracts

The £3.5 million funding opportunity for businesses will encourage innovation in the UK rail sector, demonstrate new technologies to customers and industry and build better railways for everyone.

Innovate UK is launching this competition on behalf of the Department for Transport (DfT).

It is being run through the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).

Growing demand and expectations

Statistics show that the UK rail industry transported more than 1.7 billion passengers as well as millions of tonnes of freight last year. The number is likely to double within a decade.

This, coupled with growing customer expectations, present a real challenge to the rail and light-rail industries.

New technologies could help to meet the demand and offer more sustainable, quality services, journeys and better value to users.

Greener railways and a better customer experience

We are looking for well-developed innovations that are ready to be tested in an environment with railway customers and industry.

The competition has 2 themes.

In the first, projects should look at reducing the carbon footprint of railways across stations, rolling stock and infrastructure. Your project could focus on:

building stations with a zero carbon footprint

improving air quality in stations and across the network

reducing noise and pollution

finding alternatives to fossil fuels, batteries or dual power systems, or supporting cheaper electrification

developing lightweight, energy-efficient rolling stock

transferring knowledge from other sectors, such as automotive or aerospace

making better use of energy generation and storage

The second is inviting projects that use innovative technology to build a station of the future that improves the passenger experience. This could include:

offering a seamless end-to-end journey

supporting accessibility for all passengers

developing ticketless gate lines and barrier-free access

developing virtual assistant technology

providing reliable, consistent information during disruption and delays

Addressing the big 4

Funding is for integration and direct testing with users. Your project should gather feedback, show how it would benefit passengers and demonstrate a significant change for the rail industry.

It must also look at:

reducing costs by 50% or more

doubling capacity

halving carbon emissions

improving the experiences of customers

Competition information