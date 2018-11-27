Better detection of illicit goods in the post: apply for funding

Countering new threats of the modern world and protecting revenue on imported goods are a strategic priority for the UK government.

Innovate UK is working with the Home Office and Border Force to invest up to £250,000 in projects that develop new ways of detecting illicit goods in letters and parcels arriving at UK borders. A further £1 million could be available to develop the best ideas in a second phase of the competition.

Funding is provided by the GovTech Catalyst under the SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative) programme.

The GovTech Catalyst helps the public sector to use emerging technologies to improve public service efficiency and productivity.

Improving detection with no impact on the flow of goods

The competition is looking for ways of improving detection in the current postal and fast-parcel areas.

It is important that solutions have no effect on the flow of goods at the UK border.

Projects should address one or more of the following challenges to:

reduce physical intervention in the scanning process, by using more automation

increase how much can be scanned in a given period

be more dynamic and adaptable

Competition information