Our plan to improve the lives of people with ME/CFS (easy read)

Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Education, and Department for Work and Pensions
4 September 2023

The government has written a plan to support people who live with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

We would like to know what you think of our plan. This will help us know if our plan includes the most important things for people with ME/CFS and how to make our plan better in the future.

ME/CFS interim delivery plan
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

You can read more in the non-easy read version.

Our plan to improve the lives of people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS): what do you think?

PDF, 13 MB, 74 pages

Our plan to improve the lives of people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS)

PDF, 9.21 MB, 25 pages

