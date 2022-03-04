Open consultation

Operational guidance to implement a lifetime cap on care costs

Department of Health and Social Care
4 March 2022

Applies to England

Summary

The government is seeking views on the statutory guidance which sets out how a cap on care costs would operate in practice.

Consultation description

On 7 September 2021 the Prime Minister announced that from October 2023, the government will introduce a new £86,000 cap on the amount anyone in England will need to spend on their personal care over their lifetime.

The main purpose of this consultation is to seek views on the statutory guidance which sets out how a cap on care costs would operate in practice, as well as to inform how government can support local authorities in their preparations for its implementation from October 2023.

It is important that the guidance for local authorities is clear and operable so that local authority officials and other stakeholders are able to prepare successfully for implementation of this reform.

Operational guidance to implement a lifetime cap on care costs

Supporting local preparation: draft guidance

Implementing the cap on care costs: draft operational guidance

Respond online

chargingreformconsultation@dhsc.gov.uk

