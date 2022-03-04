Operational guidance to implement a lifetime cap on care costs

On 7 September 2021 the Prime Minister announced that from October 2023, the government will introduce a new £86,000 cap on the amount anyone in England will need to spend on their personal care over their lifetime.

The main purpose of this consultation is to seek views on the statutory guidance which sets out how a cap on care costs would operate in practice, as well as to inform how government can support local authorities in their preparations for its implementation from October 2023.

It is important that the guidance for local authorities is clear and operable so that local authority officials and other stakeholders are able to prepare successfully for implementation of this reform.